EXPLAINER: Is it legal to shoot suspects in the back?

No, explained Chicago-based civil rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth, who has represented many families whose relatives were shot by police.

"An officer has to be presented with an imminent threat of bodily harm or injury to himself or a third party," Stroth said. "The presence of a weapon alone is not justification for an officer to shoot a suspect in the back or anywhere else."

Other Supreme Court rulings since the Garner case have established that the presence of a gun does not necessarily give an officer the right to open fire.

"You cannot use your bullets from a service revolver to catch an alleged suspect who is not posing a danger," Stroth said.

He blamed the city of Chicago for not implementing a clear foot-pursuit policy for so many shooting deaths of fleeing suspects. He said in both the Alvarez shooting and in a police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 29, pursuing officers needlessly put themselves in positions with no cover.

"If they are chasing someone with a gun, they are creating a danger... where they think they have to use lethal force," he said. "That's bad for the officers and bad for everyone involved."

COULD OFFICER SOLANO BE CHARGED CRIMINALLY?