EXPLAINER: How Ida can be so deadly 1,000 miles from landfall

Government officials in New York had been planning for heavy rain, but Uccellini said the rain that fell — more than 3 to 8 inches of rain forecast Tuesday — just overwhelmed infrastructure in the Northeast.

“People are ready but is the infrastructure ready for the magnitude of these storms?” Uccellini said. “It doesn’t appear to be that way.”

“I think with the weather getting worse ... this is something we have to look at now and into the future," he said.

Human-caused global warming from burning of fossil fuels also likely made Ida's far-reaching impacts a bit worse, experts said.

Warmer air holds more moisture that it can dump, said former hurricane hunter meteorologist Jeff Masters, also of Yale Climate Connections. Air above the oceans has about 10% more moisture than in 1970 and that comes down in storms, he said.

That extra moisture condenses inside storms and releases extra heat energy, which leads to updrafts and makes storms more intense and longer lasting. "This can lead to a 30% increase in rainfall, as has been documented in several cases of major flooding,” he said.