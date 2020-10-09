Ex-Philadelphia cop charged in fatal shooting of Black man

“We will represent former police officer Eric Ruch Jr. against these serious charges. Our attorneys will review the allegations and appropriately defend this officer,” said John McNesby, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5. “Officer Ruch Jr. is entitled to due process and we believe the judicial system will protect his rights to a fair trial.”

Paul Hetznecker, who represents Plowden’s widow, Tania Bond, called the charges “long overdue” and “an important step in the struggle for racial and social justice in this city.” Bond is suing Ruch, three other officers and the city.

It remained unclear why police sought to stop Plowden's car in the first place. According to the grand jury, Ruch and his partner began following Plowden and asked police dispatch to check the registration of his car.

Ruch's partner told investigators after the shooting that they had stopped Plowden's Hyundai because of a patrol alert that connected it to a homicide, according to the grand jury.

But other officers said they were unaware of the patrol alert — which had not been broadcast over police radio — and all of the information sought by Ruch from police dispatch was already contained in the alert, the grand jury said.