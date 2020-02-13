Ex-Navy Yard worker to serve 6 months for lying to FBI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Court records did not say how Arena's affiliation with the white nationalist group became known to federal investigators, but documents said Arena had chatted with at least one agent who posed as someone with similar ideals online.

Arena, who listed a Salem, New Jersey, address, was denied bail late last year after federal prosecutors argued he was a danger, saying he had advocated for violence and made threats online against people who might have cooperated with investigators.

Prosecutors submitted some of those Facebook posts in their sentencing request Thursday, including one with a photo of Arena holding an assault rifle, on which he commented, “Coming to a synagogue near you soon.” They also said he had bragged about being involved in street brawls at the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, rather than simply saying he attended.

Arena's attorney Brian Zeiger said his client was not a member of Vanguard America when he lied on the application. Zeiger said his client lied because he was living in his car and was trying to get money to be able to pay bills and support himself.

Zeiger said the punishment should not be increased “because we are so offended by his speech.”