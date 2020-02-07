Ex-cop freed after years without charges in child porn probe

HARRISBURG — A former Philadelphia Police sergeant has been released after spending more than four years in jail without charges because he failed to unlock two of his hard drives for investigators who suspected he'd stored child pornography on them, his lawyer said Friday.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 Thursday that federal law allows the government to hold someone for no longer than 18 months for civil contempt. The appeals court directed that Francis Rawls be set free.

Rawls had been in federal custody since September 2015 because investigators could not read a pair of external hard drives that they suspect contain child pornography files. He has maintained that he does not know the passwords, according to his lawyer, Keith M. Donoghue with the Philadelphia-based Federal Community Defender Office.

Donoghue said Rawls was released Thursday night, and faces the challenge of rebuilding his life outside jail. He was fired in 2015 after 17 years with the city police force.

“It's a daunting prospect,” Donoghue said.

A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney William McSwain's office, asked if prosecutors intended to appeal the decision or whether Rawls might face criminal charges, said only that they are reviewing their options.