Ex-broker charged with fraud blames sloppy paperwork

“I’m terrible at paperwork,” he testified. “That's been my plague through my whole career.” He said he hired an operations manager to handle the administrative side of the business so that he could be freed up to do what he did best — sell investments.

When Wall Street’s self-regulator, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, eventually filed a wide-ranging complaint against him, Diaz said he wanted to fight the allegations. But he said he took his parents' advice and settled, agreeing to a permanent ban because he planned to exit the business anyway.

In retrospect, Diaz said, it was a mistake.

“I should’ve fought it. I think if I would’ve fought the accusations that I might not be here today. ... I had all my ducks in a row,” he told jurors. Diaz said his settlement did not require him to admit wrongdoing.

Diaz was fired from five brokerages. Trying to explain why, he said he affiliated with companies that either couldn’t handle the volume of business he was generating or that unfairly threw him under the bus when questions were raised about unauthorized trading. At least one brokerage stole his clients after terminating him, he said.

“I was used to getting kicked around,” Diaz said.