Evictions could start up again May 11 under state Supreme Court order

Pennsylvania’s top court issued an order Tuesday extending some provisions of the judicial emergency related to COVID-19, but allowing courts to resume eviction proceedings on May 11.
The order has housing advocates worried that evictions will spike next month if county courts begin allowing them amid the ongoing economic fallout from the pandemic, which has put nearly 1.7 million Pennsylvanians out of work and in danger of not being able to make their rent and mortgage payments.
“I’m astonished. I don’t understand this at all,” Lt. Gov. John Fetterman said. “Where are you supposed to go without a job and without protections from eviction?”
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s Tuesday directive is an extension of the judicial emergency order first handed down March 16, which applies to all of the state’s courts down to the local level.
That order restricted in-person court access, suspended certain statutes of limitations and filing deadlines, and generally put nonessential court functions on ice, including eviction proceedings, a directive that was extended through April 30.
Tuesday’s order extends the judicial emergency through June 1, but gives county courts added latitude to resume some operations. It also extends the moratorium on residential evictions through May 11, “at which time the statewide suspension of procedures related to dispossession of property shall cease,” according to the order.
“Quite frankly, I assumed the Supreme Court would keep their stay in effect through the duration of this crisis,” said Fetterman, who has used his social media presence in recent weeks to remind Pennsylvanians of their housing rights.
The court’s timeline appears to mirror that of Gov. Tom Wolf’s lockdown order. Last week, Wolf announced a plan to allow certain parts of the state to re-open after Friday, May 8.
But the economy will not recover in a single weekend, given that 1.65 million workers in Pennsylvania have filed for unemployment in the past six weeks, according to the most recent numbers from the PA Department of Labor and Industry—the most dramatic spike in joblessness the state, and nation, have ever recorded.
Pennsylvania's labor department has struggled to provide unemployment benefits in a timely fashion given the caseload, and increased benefits under the federal CARES Act have been slow to roll out. The new system for self-employed and gig workers may not even begin paying out until next month, state officials said this week - meaning some workers will have gone two months with no income and may now be under threat of eviction.
If evictions resume in full next month, the physical dislocation of parts of the workforce could contribute to a double-dip downtown, economists have warned.
“The fact that they would remove that protection on May 11 just because some sections of Pennsylvania may or may not open or be able to ease some restrictions doesn’t make sense,” said Fetterman, citing the court’s own rationale for the eviction stay — that it was given “in view of the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“We are concerned at that point that we’ll see an increase in evictions,” said Phyllis Chamberlain, executive director of the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania, a nonprofit advocacy group.
“None of us know the full extent of the economic fallout, but we know that unemployment will likely remain high,” Chamberlain said. “People who struggled before the pandemic are going to struggle after as well.”
Data available so far suggests that those who earn less are being impacted more severely by the pandemic. Those workers are also more likely to rent, making them especially vulnerable, although evictions also threaten homeowners whose mortgages have been foreclosed.
Data from the National Multifamily Housing Council shows that 69% of American renters made a rent payment in the week ending April 5, down from 81% in the seven days ending March 5. Rent payments caught up later in the month, according the NMHC, indicating that many renters are still able to pay, but with significant delays.
Polling from Civis Analytics, analyzed by the New York Times, found that Americans who earn $50,000 a year or less are more than twice as likely to say they or a family member have lost a job due to the pandemic compared to those who earn more than $150,000.
Low-income renters are much more likely to work in a service or retail industry that has seen significant employment losses during the pandemic, according to the Urban Institute.
The problem is likely to be particularly acute in areas such as the Midstate, where Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows widening income inequality, with workers in the 10th percentile of earnings seeing wages decrease 3.8% between 2008 and 2018, adjusting for inflation, while those in the 90th percentile saw wages increase 2.5%.
Cumberland County’s planning documents also show the county lost about 42% of its rental units under $700 per month between 2010 and 2017, and 46% of county renters were unable to afford the average 2017 market rent for a two-bedroom unit of $845.
“A lot of renters in Pennsylvania were already struggling to make ends meet. They were already paying high percentages of their income in rent before the pandemic,” Chamberlain said.
The Supreme Court’s order does not preclude local courts from delaying eviction proceedings beyond May 11.
In Cumberland County, President Judge Edward Guido issued a Declaration of Judicial Emergency for the county on March 16, restricting certain courthouse activities. The declaration orders judges in the county to “liberally grant requests for continuances,” but does not address evictions specifically.
Cumberland County District Court Administrator Melissa Calvanelli said in an email Tuesday afternoon that court staff was in the process of reviewing the Supreme Court order and how it may impact operations.
In a release from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, Supreme Court Justice Thomas Saylor said “while the Court has extended the judicial emergency through June 1, 2020, in order to provide president judges with authority to address varying local conditions, we recognize the need to move beyond emergency matters to a much broader range of court functions.”
“We do so, however, giving priority to our most critical functions and in a manner consistent with public health and safety,” Saylor continued.
Even if evictions begin in full force on May 11, some predict that the scope of the pandemic may blunt the impact, with landlords having little incentive to remove tenants, even if they aren’t able to pay in full, given the difficulty of replacing them under such circumstances.
“Landlords never want to evict tenants,” said state Rep. Greg Rothman, who represents part of Cumberland County and is a commercial real estate agent and landlord. “They want to work out a payment plan. Especially during this crisis.”
Rothman, a Republican, garnered some GOP support last year for a bill that would speed up some evictions by accelerating writs of possession; the bill did not move out of committee and Rothman said Tuesday that advancing the measure was “doubtful” given the pandemic.
Democrats in the Legislature introduced measures this month to place a moratorium on evictions for the duration of any state declaration of disaster emergency; both a state House and parallel Senate bill are in committee.
Chamberlain said she was also working with legislators on a bill that would extend eviction moratoriums for 60 days after the end of a judicial emergency.
“It gives landlords and tenants time to work out alternative arrangements,” Chamberlain said.
The Pennsylvania Housing Alliance has also called on the state and federal governments to increase their outlays for housing support and subsidies in order to protect tenants as well as mom-and-pop landlords who may be at risk of defaulting if even a few tenants are unable to pay.
Some support has come through the federal CARES Act, the pandemic-relief stimulus bill passed in late March.
The act grants 120 days of eviction protection and forbearance for anyone whose housing is federally backed, including renters vouchers assistance as well as homeowners whose mortgages are guaranteed by the Federal Housing Administration.
The federal Housing Choice Voucher Program, commonly known as Section 8, is also scheduled to receive $1.25 billion in added funding from CARES Act appropriations, according to the Congressional Research Service.
