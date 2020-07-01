Eviction ban nears an end with renter aid still in pipeline

Still, property owners have complained that they will be hard-pressed to keep up with taxes, insurance, utilities, maintenance and mortgage payments without the ability to enforce lease agreements.

Member organizations, however, are not recommending that landlords pursue evictions for renters who are seeking emergency aid.

Rita Dallago, executive director of the Pennsylvania Residential Owners Association, said the number of renters who are unable to pay is undoubtedly higher than prepandemic figures, with some behind on rent going back to April or March.

“The applications do include verification from the landlord, so therefore the landlord will be aware that the tenant is applying for the funds, so that may forestall some evictions,” Dallago said. “It’s going to be on a case-by-case basis.”

But all of that is little comfort for landlords, some of whom need far more than $750 a month to cover their costs for a unit, but cannot ask tenants to make up the difference over $750, Dallago said.

Another big concern for landlords is the expiration of the $600-per-week federal supplement for anyone collecting state unemployment benefits.