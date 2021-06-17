Even as meme stocks surge, retirement savers stay vanilla

The median balance rose even more strongly: up 30% last year to $33,472. Median means half of all the savers in Vanguard's survey had balances bigger than that, while half had less.

Savers have been getting less active in trading for years in Vanguard's survey. In 2004, 20% of accounts were making trades, falling to 7% in 2019.

This slowed-down approach is what many experts advise. It can be thrilling to trade hot stocks — who wouldn't want to make 85% in a day, like Clover Health Investments did earlier this month? But research suggests that frequent trading leads to lower returns for most investors.

In Taiwan, where researchers led by Brad Barber of the University of California, Davis were able to measure the activity of speculative day-traders over a 15-year period, less than 1% were able to predictably and reliably get good enough returns to make up for the fees they paid.

And now that meme stocks have captured the national attention, everyone from the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission to heads of investment firms are warning investors to consider the risks of fast trading.

Besides making relatively few trades last year, retirement savers also stuck with investment choices that tilt closer to the "boring" end of the scale.