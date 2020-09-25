Embezzlement, sham marriage charges get Philadelphia treasurer fired

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PHILADELPHIA — The treasurer of Philadelphia was fired Friday after federal prosecutors charged him with embezzling money from customers at a bank where he previously worked and entering into a sham marriage to win U.S. citizenship.

Mayor Jim Kenney said the allegations against Christian Dunbar did not involve his work with the city, but he had been dismissed in light of the allegations. He also asked the city's inspector general to review the treasurer's office for the time Dunbar served there as deputy treasurer and treasurer.

“This review can help resolve any concerns about the office’s conduct and transactions during this period," Kenney said.

Dunbar could not be reached for comment; it wasn't clear whether he had a lawyer, and a telephone number for him couldn't be found.

Dunbar stole $15,000 from two of his clients while working at Wells Fargo as a financial adviser, prosecutors said. In both instances, he was assisting customers who wanted to transfer funds and had them sign several documents, including a blank withdrawal slip. He later allegedly used the blank slips to withdraw cash from both victims' accounts and deposit those funds into his own bank account, prosecutors said.