Eastern State Penitentiary to layoff staff, cancel Halloween fundraiser

Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison turned museum in Philadelphia, has announced layoffs of about 40% of its staff and suspension of its popular Halloween fundraiser this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization’s president and CEO, Sally Elk, called the move an “absolute last resort” that followed months of financial losses and uncertainty ahead.
Eastern State Penitentiary, designated a National Historic Landmark by the federal government in 1965, said it planned to reopen for historic tours in mid-July but expected its two largest audience segments — tourists and school groups — to be greatly diminished for the rest of the year and beyond.
The organization said preparations for the annual “Terror Behind the Walls” Halloween fundraiser, which draws crowds to the Fairmount neighborhood each year, had been going on for months, but modifying the event to comply with anticipated COVID-19 guidelines proved too difficult and financially risky. Instead, smaller-scale evening tours “more closely aligned with our mission” are planned, said Sean Kelley, senior vice president.
Capitol to reopen June 22
The Department of General Services announced today the Pennsylvania Capitol building will reopen to the public with modified prevention protocols on June 22. The reopening follows Dauphin County moving to the green phase of the COVID-19 pandemic on June 19.
The Main Capitol, East Wing and North Office Building entrances will be accessible by the public. Visitors to the Capitol will be required to wear a mask to enter the building and adhere to social distancing protocols. Visitors without a mask will be supplied with one at the public entrances. Hand sanitizer stations will also be placed at those entrances.
Prevention and mitigation signage will be posted throughout the Capitol for visitors and those who work in the building. Those who are sick, don't feel well or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should not visit the Capitol.
All scheduled events through the department’s Office of Special Events remain canceled through July 5. The department will work with the requestors to reschedule. Beginning June 19, the Office of Special Events will resume scheduling events for the Capitol’s outdoor venues taking place on or after July 6. These locations include the Front Capitol Steps and Soldiers Grove.
The Office of Special Events will not schedule any events for the Capitol’s interior spaces at this point and will issue further guidance on when such events will resume.
