Eastern State Penitentiary to layoff staff, cancel Halloween fundraiser

The Main Capitol, East Wing and North Office Building entrances will be accessible by the public. Visitors to the Capitol will be required to wear a mask to enter the building and adhere to social distancing protocols. Visitors without a mask will be supplied with one at the public entrances. Hand sanitizer stations will also be placed at those entrances.

Prevention and mitigation signage will be posted throughout the Capitol for visitors and those who work in the building. Those who are sick, don't feel well or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should not visit the Capitol.

All scheduled events through the department’s Office of Special Events remain canceled through July 5. The department will work with the requestors to reschedule. Beginning June 19, the Office of Special Events will resume scheduling events for the Capitol’s outdoor venues taking place on or after July 6. These locations include the Front Capitol Steps and Soldiers Grove.

The Office of Special Events will not schedule any events for the Capitol’s interior spaces at this point and will issue further guidance on when such events will resume.