 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Drought watch continues for 36 counties in Pennsylvania

  • 0
September Drought Watch Map

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued this map Wednesday to depict the counties currently under an ongoing drought watch (pictured in yellow). 

 Courtesy of the Pennsylvania DEP

A drought watch remains in place for 36 counties in Pennsylvania, the state's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said Wednesday.

In spite of recent rainfall, DEP is continuing to request voluntary water conservation in those counties following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. 

"Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to see continued meaningful precipitation over several months and have public water suppliers in affected counties returning to normal operations before the drought watch can be lifted," DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said. "We ask Pennsylvanians in these counties to continue to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water."

People are also reading…

The watch was declared for the same counties Aug. 31, a list that includes Dauphin County and Perry County. Cumberland County remains under normal status, according to the DEP.

Counties in under the watch include the following: Berks, Bucks, Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming.

The DEP is asking residents under the drought watch to reduce individual water use by 5% to 10%, which equates to about three to six gallons of water each day.

All water suppliers in these counties have been notified by the DEP of the need to monitor their supplies and prepare themselves by updating their drought contingency plans as necessary, DEP said in a news release. Changes in localized conditions could prompt lead water suppliers to request more stringent conservation actions from residents.

The DEP assesses information on public water supply levels and data on precipitation, surface water flow, groundwater level and soil moisture to determine drought conditions, the release said. Drought declarations aren't based solely on one factor like precipitation. 

The department's Drought Coordinator works with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which maintains gauges in streams and wells across the state, to monitor indications. 

All four indicators have four normal ranges and drought status recommendations are issued after DEP assesses departures from these ranges for all indicators for periods of three to 12 months. The USGS Pennsylvania drought condition monitoring website provides a map that is updated daily to reveal the status of all four indicators for each county.

The DEP shares data and recommendations with state and federal agencies, as well as other organizations that together compose the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, and determines drought watch and warning declarations with the task force, the release said. Emergency declarations for droughts follow the same process and receive final approval from the governor.

No Pennsylvania counties are currently in drought warning or emergency status, and the next Commonwealth Drought Task Force meeting will take place in approximately two weeks.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

Ways to conserve water at home

The DEP offers these ways to conserve water at home:

  • Run water only when necessary. Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering.
  • Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.
  • Water your garden in the cooler evening or morning hours, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so you don’t waste water through evaporation.
  • Water your lawn only if necessary. Apply no more than 1 inch of water per week (use an empty can to determine how long it takes to water 1 inch). Avoid watering on windy and hot days. This pattern will encourage healthier, deeper grass roots. Over-watering is wasteful, encourages fungal growth and disease, and results in shallow, compacted root systems that are more susceptible to drought.
  • When mowing your lawn, set the blades to 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, improving moisture retention. It also grows thicker and develops a deeper root system, so it can better survive drought.
  • Check for and repair household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.
  • Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway instead of hosing it off.
  • Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30 percent less water and 40-50 percent less energy.
  • Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.
  • Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Anne spent Queen Elizabeth's II last 24 hours of life with her

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News