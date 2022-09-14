Drought watch continues for 36 counties in Pennsylvania

A drought watch remains in place for 36 counties in Pennsylvania, the state's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said Wednesday.

In spite of recent rainfall, DEP is continuing to request voluntary water conservation in those counties following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force.

"Conditions have improved with the recent rain, but we need to see continued meaningful precipitation over several months and have public water suppliers in affected counties returning to normal operations before the drought watch can be lifted," DEP Acting Secretary Ramez Ziadeh said. "We ask Pennsylvanians in these counties to continue to use water wisely and follow simple water conservation tips to ease the demand for water."

The watch was declared for the same counties Aug. 31, a list that includes Dauphin County and Perry County. Cumberland County remains under normal status, according to the DEP.

Counties in under the watch include the following: Berks, Bucks, Bradford, Cameron, Carbon, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Columbia, Dauphin, Delaware, Juniata, Lackawanna, Lebanon, Lehigh, Luzerne, Lycoming, McKean, Mifflin, Monroe, Montgomery, Montour, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Philadelphia, Pike, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Union, Wayne and Wyoming.

The DEP is asking residents under the drought watch to reduce individual water use by 5% to 10%, which equates to about three to six gallons of water each day.

All water suppliers in these counties have been notified by the DEP of the need to monitor their supplies and prepare themselves by updating their drought contingency plans as necessary, DEP said in a news release. Changes in localized conditions could prompt lead water suppliers to request more stringent conservation actions from residents.

The DEP assesses information on public water supply levels and data on precipitation, surface water flow, groundwater level and soil moisture to determine drought conditions, the release said. Drought declarations aren't based solely on one factor like precipitation.

The department's Drought Coordinator works with the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which maintains gauges in streams and wells across the state, to monitor indications.

All four indicators have four normal ranges and drought status recommendations are issued after DEP assesses departures from these ranges for all indicators for periods of three to 12 months. The USGS Pennsylvania drought condition monitoring website provides a map that is updated daily to reveal the status of all four indicators for each county.

The DEP shares data and recommendations with state and federal agencies, as well as other organizations that together compose the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, and determines drought watch and warning declarations with the task force, the release said. Emergency declarations for droughts follow the same process and receive final approval from the governor.

No Pennsylvania counties are currently in drought warning or emergency status, and the next Commonwealth Drought Task Force meeting will take place in approximately two weeks.