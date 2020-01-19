Doubts remain on trade victories

Trump's deal is "not about competing on price and quality anymore,'' Lovely said. "We're using our market power to force purchases.''

Critics wonder whether China is really capable of meeting the targets. Under the deal, for instance, China is supposed to buy $40 billion in U.S. agricultural products a year — a wildly ambitious goal considering that it's never bought more than $26 billion a year and that during the trade war it has redirected some of its farm purchases to other exporting countries.

And things could get nasty if the United States decides China isn't living up to its commitments. In an unusual move, the two countries did not arrange to let any disputes go to a neutral arbitrator. Instead, they will try to work out their differences in a series of consultations. If they can't, the United States could impose tariffs — and the deal could unravel.

Perhaps most significantly, the Phase 1 deal did nothing about the U.S. key complaint that China uses illicit trade practices in its drive to surpass the United States in such advanced technologies as robotics and quantum computing. Specifically, it didn't address Beijing's massive subsidies for its own tech companies.

Those issues are expected to be taken up in future talks — talks that aren't likely to go anywhere until after November's U.S. election.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0