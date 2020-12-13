Donations soar but nonprofits still struggle with pandemic

"I said to myself: 'Well, game over. We gave it a good shot but we won't have a program without our volunteers,'" Porter said.

The program has made do with 40 fewer active volunteers this year compared to last, while Sound Generations has raised $200,000, or nearly 10%, more in donations overall. The remaining volunteers, Porter said, have taken on more work to ensure there's no waitlist for food.

Nationally, Meals on Wheels America said its 5,000 community programs are, on average, serving 77% more meals this year compared to 2019, and nearly all of them are facing financial strain because they've also had to buy additional safety equipment and pay drivers to replace volunteers. Though the national organization has given emergency grants worth more than $31 million to local programs since April, increasing donations are simply not bridging the gap in many cases.

The nonprofit tracker Candid also projected in July that 22,000 or 7% of nonprofits in the U.S. may close because of the coronavirus crisis.

Among those struggling the most are arts organizations, which have collectively lost an estimated $14.6 billion in revenue to date this year, according to the Americans for the Arts. The national advocacy group projects 12,000 arts and cultural nonprofits are at risk of being wiped out forever.