DOH says state working on plan to do contact tracing for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state is working on a plan to do contact tracing to limit the impact of COVID-19, said the state secretary of Health.

Dr. Rachel Levine said the plan will rely partly on volunteers.

She said much of the work will be done by public health nurses, along with county and municipal health departments, hospitals and health systems. Levine said it will also use volunteers.

Contact tracing, which identifies the people that COVID-19 patients have been in contact with, locates those who may be infected so they can be tested and isolated.

Levine did not say when the plan will be released, but a Department of Health spokesman said the agency is starting that work in areas where stay-at-home orders may be lifted first.

The department is trying to determine exactly how many people will be needed, the spokesman said.

But, he said, with 1,200 new cases per day in Pennsylvania, it would take 7,200 hours each day to conduct contact tracing if each case involves 10 people who were potentially exposed. That would take 600 workers dedicated to contact tracing, he said.