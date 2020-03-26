DOE: Penn State violated Title IX after Jerry Sandusky case

WASHINGTON — Penn State University will be required to make major changes to how it deals with sexual assault complaints following an investigation of the school's handling of allegations in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal, the Department of Education announced Thursday.

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos detailed how the university will be held accountable through a major overhaul of its Title IX procedures after it “failed to protect students and address their complaints of sexual abuse."

The university has paid more than $100 million to settle claims from about three dozen people who alleged Sandusky, 73, had abused them, and made a host of changes to its policies and procedures after the allegations surfaced.

“As I’ve said before, ‘justice delayed is justice denied,’ and for too long the students of Penn State have been denied justice,” DeVos said in a release Thursday.

Sandusky is serving a 30- to 60-year sentence for sexual abuse of boys, including attacks that occurred in campus facilities. Victims who testified at his 2016 trial said the former coach subjected them to a range of abuse, from grooming to violent sexual attacks. Sandusky has consistently maintained his innocence.