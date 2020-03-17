Distilleries using high-proof alcohol to make hand sanitizer

"I cannot find it anywhere and this virus is especially dangerous to him," she wrote to the distillery.

Stories like that are why Butters was so disgusted with price gougers who were selling sanitizer online for more than $300 an ounce — and why he decided to shift his company's focus.

"We're trying to make sure we continue to provide a paycheck for our employees and support our community however way we can do that," he said.

For most people, the new virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Beyond the humanitarian impulses of individual distillers, the liquor industry also has a vested interest in seeing the virus threat dissipate quickly, given its economic reliance on bars, restaurants and other hospitality and entertainment venues that have been shuttered by the outbreak.

Brad Plummer, spokesman for the American Distilling Institute and editor of Distiller Magazine, said he's been seeing a lot of talk among distillers interested in converting part of their operations to hand sanitizer.

"The hospitality industry is going to be decimated by this and they are our primary clients. We're looking for ways to help in the response to this, but also to find other ways to look for revenue streams," he said.

