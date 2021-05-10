Dementia wards in Pennsylvania hard-hit during the pandemic

"Once it got into memory care, it really spread," she said. "In memory care, it was really difficult to get them to wear masks or social distance."

Part of the problem in personal care homes is they were initially created in the state to serve as retirement homes for people who were mobile and in relatively good health. As the homes evolved -- and the elderly population boomed — more people with poor health conditions began moving into the facilities, including those with dementia.

But unlike the oversight of nursing homes, state regulations didn't keep up with the growth. For instance, there are no state infection control regulations for personal care homes — critical to helping stave off something like COVID-19.

Personal care homes are also not required to have medically trained staff like a nurse on site.

Even for those who are on staff, a home with a dementia ward must only provide two hours of care a day to each resident as opposed to one hour for residents without dementia.

But adding more workers is easier said than done, said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which represents many of the state's long-term care homes.