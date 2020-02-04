Defense: PTSD would have prevented Westmoreland County woman from hiding weapon

PITTSBURGH — The attorney for a woman accused of hiding a gun used in the shooting death of a western Pennsylvania police officer says she could not have done so because she is afflicted with post-traumatic stress disorder and cannot enter basements like the one where the weapon was found.

The Tribune-Review reports that defense attorney Adam Gorzelsky said in court documents filed Monday that Lisa Harrington, 33, alleges that she endured physical abuse as a child while locked in a basement. He says that left her with “an immense fear of basements to the point that she has not entered one since she was a child.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harrington was charged with hindering apprehension of her cousin, Rahmael Sal Holt, 31, who was charged with gunning down New Kensington officer Brian Shaw during a November 2017 traffic stop. Holt was sentenced to death last year after he was convicted of first-degree murder.

After Holt's conviction, additional charges were filed against Harrington accusing her of disposing of the murder weapon.

A Westmoreland County judge has agreed to a defense request to allow Harrington to be evaluated for PTSD or other psychological disorders.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0