Decline in new US virus deaths may be temporary reprieve

"These are not numbers. These are human beings," Mokdad said. "We're going to see a rise in deaths in many places in the United States."

The outbreak has killed about 118,000 people in the U.S. and nearly a half-million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins' count, though the real numbers are believed to be higher. Potential vaccines are in early stages of testing, and it is unlikely any will be ready before early next year.

Experts note that a rise in deaths could take awhile to show up in the U.S. statistics. Stay-at-home orders imposed in March, combined with the use of face masks and other social-distancing measures, have been bringing down the daily death toll since mid-April, and the U.S. as a whole is still seeing the positive effects, even though people are starting to work, shop and eat out again.

Doctors watching for an uptick in deaths will be on the alert for certain signals to emerge in a specific order, Shahpar said.

First, cellphone data will show people moving around more. Next, doctors will report more flu-like illnesses, and the proportion of people testing positive for the virus will rise. Hospitalizations will then go up and, finally, so will deaths.

Several factors are believed to be pushing the curves for deaths and cases in opposite directions.