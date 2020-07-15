Danville hospital settles suit over infection that killed preemies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A hospital where three premature infants died in a bacterial outbreak last year has taken the extraordinary step of admitting fault as a condition of a civil settlement announced Wednesday.

Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pennsylvania, acknowledged the process it was using to prepare donor breast milk led to the deadly outbreak in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit. The Pennsylvania Health Department previously ordered Geisinger to correct several deficiencies, determining the hospital’s systemic failure to prevent infection in its most vulnerable patients constituted “immediate jeopardy.”

A civil suit filed by some of the families was settled, Geisinger and the plaintiffs' attorney said Wednesday. Monetary terms were not disclosed.

“The loss of a child is tragic, and this settlement can never replace these young children, however we believe we have taken the steps necessary to prevent future infections and spare other families from this loss,” Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger’s president and CEO, said in a written statement.