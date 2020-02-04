DA: Shootings by police officers in Allentown justified

ALLENTOWN — An eastern Pennsylvania prosecutor says a pair of shootings by police officers that wounded two men in the final days of last year were both justified.
In the first Allentown shooting, a man was shot by police during a six-hour standoff that began on Christmas night and during which authorities said multiple shots were fired from a window at officers. He faces aggravated assault and reckless endangerment charges.
You have free articles remaining.
In the second case, a man alleged to have been carrying a replica handgun resembling a .45-caliber weapon was shot by an officer responding to a large street fight on Dec. 29. He was charged with aggravated assault against a police officer. Police said he has been re-hospitalized for complications.
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said that in both cases, the officers were justified in using deadly force to protect themselves or other officers.