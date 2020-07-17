DA: No basis for charges against cop who put knee on head

In the soundless, 9:38 surveillance video, the man can be seen staggering on the street and sidewalk, vomiting several times and stopping in the driveway of the ER of the Sacred Heart Campus of St. Luke’s Hospital.

“Mr. Borrero began pointing aggressively toward a St. Luke’s security officer who was walking toward him with a vomit bag," Martin said. He said officers on the scene “concluded that his actions were aggressive and they determined that they needed to detain him for his own safety as well as for the safety of themselves and others, including medical personnel. They intended to place him into detention so that he could be taken into the hospital."

Police approached Borrero and attempted to place him into handcuffs, and he appeared to resist, according to the video. One of the officers swept the man’s leg to bring him to the ground. Shortly after, the other officer put his knee on the man’s head and neck.

Activists against police brutality marched in downtown Allentown in the wake of the incident, demanding the officer be fired and face criminal charges and asserting that police violated their own policy against neck restraints.