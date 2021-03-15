 Skip to main content
DA: 1 killed in shooting involving police officer in Berks County

DA: 1 killed in shooting involving police officer in Berks County

Berks County map
Google Maps

READING — One person was killed in a shooting involving a police officer in eastern Pennsylvania, authorities said.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams told reporters that the shooting was reported about 2:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Muhlenberg Township.

Adams said his office was taking over the investigation. No information was immediately released about the identity of the person killed, the circumstances of the shooting or why police were at the residence.

