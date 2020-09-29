Cyberattack hobbles major hospital chain's US facilities

A different UHS healthcare worker, at an acute care facility in Texas, described an even more chaotic scene. Both the Texas and Washington D.C. workers asked not to be identified by name because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

"As of right now we have no access to any patient files, history nothing," the Texas worker said, with emergency room wait times going from 45 minutes to six hours. "Doctors aren't able to access any type of X-rays, CT scans."

Nothing that runs on Wi-Fi alone was functioning Monday, the Texas worker said. Telemetry monitors that show critical care patients' heart rates, blood pressure and oxygen levels went dark and had to be restored with ethernet cabling.

The Washington clinician said there was a lot of concern about how to determine whether or not patients had been exposed to the coronavirus, the Washington clinician said, adding that no harm came to any of the 20 or so patients they attended to. However, anxiety reigned during the entire shift. Handing off a patient to another department, always a delicate task because of the potential for miscommunication, became especially nerve-wracking.