Cut off: School closings leave rural students isolated

"I'm worried for the winter months. It's going to get darker. It's going to get colder and you can't go outside," Dominguez said.

As COVID-19 rates spiked, the school switched to making bus deliveries every other day, instead of every day.

"They'll still get the same amount of food, but they won't get the same amount of human contact," she said.

The road from the high school turned from asphalt to gravel to deeply rutted dirt. The oak and pine trees gave way to sagebrush and gaunt junipers before the bus came to halt in front of a cluster of houses.

Students poured out to greet the bus driver, Kelly Maestas. He asked them how they were doing and handed out lunches. Dominguez went to shoot baskets with some of the older kids.

Among them was 15-year-old Autumn Wilson, a shy sophomore whose father died after she started high school last year. Then school shut down. Now she can't play on the volleyball team anymore. Dominguez connected her with a therapist on an earlier visit.

Autumn said the sadness over the loss makes it difficult for her to finish schoolwork. But she finds joy riding horses when her grandfather takes her to the family corral. And she looks forward to the visits from Maestas, who brought her candy for her birthday.

"Kelly, he's really funny to talk to. And if you're feeling sad you can really talk to him," she said, "and you can trust him."