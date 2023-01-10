 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trial ordered for 4 in ambush shooting outside Philly school

Shooting Near High School

An investigator works the scene where multiple people were shot Tuesday near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia. Authorities have identified the 14-year-old youth killed in a shooting on Tuesday that also wounded several other teens as they walked away from a Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage. 

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press

Police say they are searching for five shooters who ambushed a group of teens outside a Philadelphia high school killing one 14-year-old and wounding four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. Nicholas Elizalde, of suburban Havertown, was killed in the ambush as he and the other teens walked away from an athletic field at Roxborough High School shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said during a news conference Wednesday that police believe Elizalde was not the intended target of the shooters. Smith said the shooters sat in a parked SUV for about six minutes waiting for the teens to round the corner behind the school. When they did, five shooters — who Smith said also appeared to be juveniles — got out of the car and began firing. One person remained in the car, Smith said. One of the shooters chased a 17-year-old victim down the street, striking him in the leg and arm, Smith said. The shooter then stood over the teen and tried to empty his gun, but Smith said he had either run out of bullets or the gun had jammed. Smith said police were looking into several possible motives, including a fight that occurred in the lunchroom earlier in the day Tuesday. Smith said the 17-year-old, who police say was one of two teens they believe to have been the shooters' targets, does not attend Roxborough High and is not on the football team with the other victims. Police had earlier said all the victims were members of the football team. Police previously said they were examining social media and other sources to see whether the violence might have stemmed from events earlier in the day.

PHILADELPHIA — A judge has ordered four suspects to stand trial in an ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded several other teenagers after a football scrimmage last fall.

At Tuesday's preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented evidence they said tied the adult and juvenile suspects to the Sept. 27 shooting outside of Roxborough High School. Twenty-one-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and the 15-, 16- and 17-year-old defendants are charged as adults with murder, aggravated assault, firearms crimes and other counts.

Another named 16-year-old suspect is still being sought and police have said they were seeking six suspects — five shooters and a driver. Two of the arrested juvenile suspects are also accused in a killing a day before the shooting.

Authorities said five people jumped from a parked SUV and opened fire on teens who were walking away from an athletic field at the high school. Nicholas Elizalde, 14, of suburban Havertown, was killed and three other teens were rushed to a hospital with wounds; another was treated at the scene.

People are also reading…

Police have said they don’t believe Elizalde was one of the intended targets of the attack. They said one of the shooters chased a 17-year-old victim down the street, striking him with shots to the leg and arm, and tried to fire as he stood over the victim but the gun either jammed or was out of bullets.

The shooting drew national attention amid a string of mass shootings and also came just after Philadelphia surpassed 400 homicides for the year. A total of 516 people were killed last year in the city, and the total of 562 the previous year marked the highest in the city in at least six decades.

Hours before the shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney signed an order banning deadly weapons from indoor and outdoor recreational spaces including parks, basketball courts and pools. A judge barred enforcement of the order after a legal challenge cited a state law that prevents any city or county from passing gun-control measures.

