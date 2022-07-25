 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Armed man shot, killed by police in Washington County

  • Updated
  • 0
Washington County, Pa., map
Google Maps

MONONGAHELA — An armed man was shot and killed by police in a confrontation in western Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said.

State police in Washington County said officers were sent to a street in Monongahela after reports of a man firing shots “and an attempted homicide" shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday.

State police said Monongahela police encountered an armed man and tried to take him into custody but were unsuccessful, and city police then fired, striking the man.

The county coroner's office said Cody Bennett, 29, was pronounced dead about an hour later at Penn Highlands Monongahela Valley Hospital. A ruling on the cause and manner of death is pending. State police are investigating.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic Roman ship found during dive off coast of Italy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News