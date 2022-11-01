 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: 4th suspect arrested in ambush shooting near Philadelphia school

Shooting Near High School

An investigator works the scene where multiple people were shot Tuesday near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia. Authorities have identified the 14-year-old youth killed in a shooting on Tuesday that also wounded several other teens as they walked away from a Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage. 

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press

Parents and students have rising concerns about gun violence at school. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police have announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in September's ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

Police said Monday the 16-year-old is the fifth person authorities have identified as believed to have been involved in the Sept. 27 shooting outside of Roxborough High School. One 16-year-old suspect identified in the case remains at large.

Authorities said five people jumped from a parked SUV and opened fire on teens who were walking away from an athletic field at the high school. Nicholas Elizalde, 14, of suburban Havertown, was killed and three other teens were wounded and rushed to a hospital. One was treated at the scene.

Police have said they don’t believe Elizalde was one of the intended targets of the attack. They said one of the shooters chased a 17-year-old victim down the street, striking him with shots to the leg and arm, and tried to fire as he stood over the victim but the gun either jammed or was out of bullets.

Police have said they were seeking six suspects: five shooters and a driver. They said four suspects had been identified, they said those suspects would face charges of murder, four counts of aggravated assault, firearms crimes and other counts.

