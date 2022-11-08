 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Philadelphia transit officer wounds suspect after woman shot, killed

PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia transit officer shot and wounded a suspect after a woman was shot and killed on a street in south Philadelphia, authorities said.

Police said a 20-year-old woman was shot about 10 times just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. She was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center about a half-hour later.

Two Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officers on regular patrol at the nearby Ellsworth-Federal Station of the Broad Street Line heard the gunfire and rushed up to street level, a SEPTA spokesperson told WCAU-TV.

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch said they saw a man suspected to have been the gunman jump into a car and drive, and when he ditched the car about two blocks away an exchange of gunfire ensued with at least one of the SEPTA officers.

Police said the 41-year-old suspect was hit twice and was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Police said a weapon was recovered and an arrest was made.

The shooting came a day after gunfire killed a man and wounded a teenager on a SEPTA train on the Broad Street Line north of the center of the city.

