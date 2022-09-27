Philadelphia teen killed, 3 wounded in shooting after football scrimmage

PHILADELPHIA — A 14-year-old was killed and three other people wounded in a drive-by shooting near a northwest Philadelphia high school athletic field after a football scrimmage, authorities said.

A police spokesperson said players were walking off the field behind Roxborough High School when a green sport utility vehicle drove up on a neighboring street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and occupants fired multiple shots before the vehicle fled.

Police said a 14-year-old shot in the chest was pronounced dead shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday at Einstein Medical Center. A 17-year-old shot in the arm and leg and a 14-year-old in the thigh were taken to a hospital. No information was immediately available about a fourth victim.

No arrests were immediately reported. WCAU-TV reported that police said a reunification center for parents and students had been set up nearby.

The shooting occurred hours after Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreation spaces including parks, basketball courts and pools. The order is the latest attempt by city officials to regulate guns inside city limits, something made difficult by Pennsylvania’s preemption law that bars municipalities from enacting or enforcing their own stricter gun regulations.