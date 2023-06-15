PHILADELPHIA — A subway security guard was shot and wounded on a Philadelphia-area train Thursday afternoon, transit officials said.

The guard was shot about 3:10 p.m. Thursday while on board a Market-Frankford Line train at the Arrott Transportation Center in northeast Philadelphia, Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority spokesperson Andrew Busch said.

The guard was hospitalized Thursday evening and no other details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting are available yet, Busch said. It was not known whether there were any witnesses to the shooting.

The man who was shot is an employee of Scotlandyard Security Services, which provides security personnel who work in outreach roles for the transportation authority, Busch said.

Police arrest man accused of Philadelphia subway rape Police did not release many details of the assault, which came about six months after a much-publicized rape on a commuter train in October while other passengers were present.

The guard, who is 27, has not been publicly identified, KWY newsradio reported. SEPTA in 2022 deployed over 80 of the guards, called “outreach specialists,” to help reinforce the rules of riding on the trains and to contact SEPTA police when needed. They do not have weapons.

The security guards were hired after a series of sexual assaults at subway stations or on trains in recent years. From October 2021 to April 2022, three sexual assaults were reported on a Philadelphia-area commuter train or train platform.