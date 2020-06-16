Penn State ex-president argues conviction properly tossed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HARRISBURG — A federal appeals court grilled lawyers Tuesday about whether Penn State’s former president deserved to have his misdemeanor child endangerment conviction, related to his response to a complaint about Jerry Sandusky, overturned last year.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals focused on whether Graham Spanier was wrongly convicted under a 2007 law for acts that occurred in 2001. The three judges did not say when they might rule.

Spanier’s attorneys say the 2007 version expanded the child endangerment law to apply to those who employ or supervise underlings, while the attorney general’s office said it simply put into words and clarified what already was the law — and that he was prosecuted under the 1995 version.

“This jury was never told, never, that it could convict the defendant solely on the basis that he supervised other people that were supervising the welfare of children,” argued Ronald Eisenberg for the attorney general’s office.

The judges are reviewing a decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick in April 2019 that Spanier was improperly convicted under the 2007 version. She gave prosecutors three months to retry him.