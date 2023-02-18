HARRISBURG — A Maryland man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the slaying of three people in Franklin County in 2016, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Friday.

Jerell Adgebesan, 35, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, also was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to a consecutive 20-year prison term for a robbery charge.

U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the sentence stems from the shooting deaths of three people on Welsh Run Road in Mercersburg on June 25, 2016.

State Police found the bodies of Wendy Ann Chaney, 39, of Hagerstown, Maryland, Brandon Cole, 47, Fayetteville, and Phillip Matthew Jackson, 36, Mercersburg in a barn on Jackson’s property. Their hands had been zipped-tied behind their backs and they had been set on fire, Karam said.

Adgebesan acknowledged that he and co-defendant Kenyatta Corbett recruited members of a Baltimore based gang known as the Black Guerilla Family and others from Baltimore to kill Chaney after they learned that she was cooperating with federal authorities, Karam said.

Corbett, 38, of Hagerstown, has pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice during a Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing, Karam said.

Other defendants in the case were:

Devin Dickerson, 31, Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack cocaine and is awaiting sentencing

• Michael Buck, 30, Hagerstown, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing

• Nicholas Preddy, 29, Baltimore, pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a witness and is awaiting sentencing;

• Johnnie Jenkins-Armstrong, 22, Baltimore, pleaded guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and to being an accomplice to the use of a firearm during Hobbs Act robbery and is awaiting sentencing;

• Terrance Lawson, 31, Baltimore, sentenced to time served for attempting to intimidate a witness;

• Tyrone Armstrong, 30, Baltimore, sentenced to time served for attempting to intimidate a witness;

• Christopher Johnson, 31, Baltimore, pleaded guilty to multiple counts including murder for hire and is awaiting sentencing;

• Mark Johnson, 35, Baltimore, pled guilty to obstructing the grand jury’s investigation and was sentenced to 110 months’ imprisonment;

• Llesenia Woodard, 46, Hagerstown, pled guilty to providing false testimony to the grand jury investigating the murders and is awaiting sentencing

• Kevin Coles, Kevin Coles, 36, New York City, and Hagerstown, was found guilty in April of multiple crimes, including murder for hire, robbery, and drug trafficking, and is awaiting sentencing;

• Yolanda Diaz, 31, Hagerstown, indicted on multiple counts of perjury and obstruction of justice based upon her testimony at the Coles trial. Her trial is scheduled for.

Joshua Davis, 30, previously pled guilty to participating in the conspiracy to locate and kill an individual believed to be cooperating with federal authorities in the investigation of the triple murders. Davis was sentenced to serve 100 months’ imprisonment.

Another defendant, Torey White, is scheduled for trial in May.