Man gets 20 years for threatening Trump, prosecutor

SCRANTON — A northeastern Pennsylvania man who was convicted of threatening President Donald Trump and a district attorney has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Authorities charged Shawn Christy, 28, of McAdoo, with threatening to “put a bullet” in Trump and then-Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli and threatening “lethal force” against police. He led police on a three-month manhunt through several states before his September 2018 capture in Ohio.
In November, a federal jury convicted Christy on a dozen counts of threatening the president, making threatening communications and taking stolen firearms and vehicles across state lines.
U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced Christy on Thursday.
