You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man gets 20 years for threatening Trump, prosecutor

Man gets 20 years for threatening Trump, prosecutor

{{featured_button_text}}

SCRANTON — A northeastern Pennsylvania man who was convicted of threatening President Donald Trump and a district attorney has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Authorities charged Shawn Christy, 28, of McAdoo, with threatening to “put a bullet” in Trump and then-Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli and threatening “lethal force” against police. He led police on a three-month manhunt through several states before his September 2018 capture in Ohio.

In November, a federal jury convicted Christy on a dozen counts of threatening the president, making threatening communications and taking stolen firearms and vehicles across state lines.

U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced Christy on Thursday.

Trump Threat Fugitive Sought

Shawn Christy

 HOGP
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News