Man freed after 28 years in prison after conviction in Philadelphia slayings vacated

PHILADELPHIA — A man who served nearly three decades in prison for a Philadelphia triple murder has been freed after a judge threw out his conviction.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Common Pleas Court Judge Tracy Brandeis-Roman on Tuesday said “Theophalis Wilson, you are free to go,” as extended family and friends who packed the courtroom cried and hugged each other.

“This is a great day,” Wilson said after his release Tuesday afternoon. “Now we gotta go back and get the other guys. There’s a lot of innocent people in jail.”

“It’s a beautiful day,” said his mother, Kim Wilson. “I just thank God it finally happened.”

Wilson, who had served 28 years, was exonerated a month after his co-defendant, Christopher Williams, was cleared of the three 1989 killings. Wilson, now 48 years old, was a teenager when he was accused of participating in the slayings of Otis Reynolds and brothers Kevin and Gavin Anderson in north Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's office called the case a “perfect storm” of injustice, writing in a court filing that the case was marred by serious misconduct by the prosecution, an ineffective defense and a witness who supplied false testimony.