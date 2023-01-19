 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Event to mark Todd's rise as first female Pa. chief justice

  • Updated
  • 0

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday helped mark a milestone in U.S. history when she held up a newly minted $5 bill signed for the first time ever by two women. Yellen's signature will appear alongside that of U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba, the first Native American in that position. Yellen joked during a stop in Texas about the bad handwriting of some of her male predecessors and said, "I will admit, I spent some quality time practicing my signature." "Two women on the currency for the first time is truly momentous," added Malerba, who traveled with Yellen to a Bureau of Engraving and Printing facility in Forth Worth to provide their signatures. They ceremonially signed fresh sheets of bills in $1 and $5 denominations and posed with samples to mark the history-making moment. The new notes will go into circulation next year.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania state Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd will be formally installed as chief justice in a ceremony set for Friday afternoon in a downtown Pittsburgh hotel.

The daughter of a steelworker who grew up in Ellwood City, Todd, 65, has been serving for months as the first woman to be the court’s top-ranking jurist. She administered the oath of office to Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro in Harrisburg on Tuesday.

Chief Justice Max Baer’s death in late September 2022 elevated Todd to the court’s top spot because she has served longer than any of her colleagues.

A Democrat, Todd was elected to the high court in 2007 after eight years on Superior Court, where she handled civil and criminal appeals from county courts. She graduated from Pitt Law, and she has worked as a lawyer for 18 years, including five years as a litigator for USX Corp.

People are also reading…

Todd lives in Pittsburgh and has three children.

Justice Debra McCloskey Todd

Justice Debra McCloskey Todd
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'No more in the tank': New Zealand's Ardern, an icon to many, to step down

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News