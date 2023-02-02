A Harrisburg man was convicted this week of the rape of a child and other child sex charges, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office said.

Anthony Beckem Jr., 34, on Wednesday was found guilty of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 16, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, solicitation of involuntary sexual deviate intercourse, strangulation, incest of a minor, aggravated indecent assault, three counts of corruption of minors, four counts of indecent assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and simple assault, the DA's office said.

The trial began Monday in front of Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck.

The investigation began after a tip to police that Beckem was sexually abusing multiple children, prosecutors said. An investigation revealed that Beckem had subjected three juveniles to ongoing sexual abuse, and that his crimes spanned nearly a decade. He was arrested by Hampden Township police.

Beckem's bail was reset to $1 million dollars and sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 am. May 2.