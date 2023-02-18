HARRISBURG — A Camp Hill man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing and conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, said U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Ryan Coggins, 37, of Camp Hill and Spring City, was sentenced on Feb. 9 by U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner to 17 1/2 years in federal prison, Karam said.

Karam said Coggins admitted to using his home in Camp Hill as the hub for his methamphetamine trafficking. At least 22 other people were indicted and accused of conspiring with Coggins and distributing approximately 16 pounds of methamphetamine from June 2017 until Dec. 19, 2020, in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lancaster, Bucks, Montgomery, Chester, and Philadelphia counties.

Conner had previously sentenced Nicholas Eastman to 140 months; Ryan Eastman to 120 months; and Tyrone Smith to 235 month in the case.

The remaining co-defendants have either pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing or are awaiting trial in September 2023.