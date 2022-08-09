2 western Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents' conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges.

Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County were accused of health care fraud, along with five people who managed their operations.

A grand jury indictment alleges nurses were told to clock in for shifts they did not work and timecards were provided to the state, and that assessments of residents' conditions were changed to qualify for higher government reimbursement.

Among the defendants are Sam Halper, 39, of Miami, chief executive and partial owner of the homes. He was charged with conspiracy and falsifying health care records. Charges had been filed and made public more than a year ago against Susan Gilbert, 61, of Lawrence, the Mount Lebanon facility's former administrator.

Messages seeking comment were left for attorneys for Halper and Gilbert. The docket did not list lawyers for the facilities and the three other defendants.