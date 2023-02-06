MCKEESPORT — A police officer died and another was seriously wounded while responding to a domestic situation in a western Pennsylvania city, authorities said.

The mayor's office confirmed the officer's shooting death Monday in McKeesport, about 12 miles south of Pittsburgh. The condition of the injured officer wasn't immediately available.

“Please keep the McKeesport police department in your thoughts, and respect theses officers’ families and their privacy during this tragic and traumatic time,” the mayor's office said in a Facebook post.

The McKeesport Area School District said all schools and buildings were on an exterior lockdown due to police activity nearby, a lockdown that was later lifted.

County police and other law enforcement officials were to hold a news briefing later Monday afternoon.