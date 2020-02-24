Crews battle fire in park close to Appalachian Trail, I-80

HARDWICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Firefighters from federal and New Jersey agencies battled a forest fire for a second day Monday in a popular hiking area that is crossed by the Appalachian Trail and a major interstate highway.

The fire burned in New Jersey's Worthington State Forest and the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. A Facebook post from a nearby fire department in Pennsylvania indicated the fire had grown to 70 acres (28 hectares) by Sunday night.

It still wasn't clear what the fire's cause was, but fire officials said it was about 30% contained by late Monday morning. A helicopter and 40 firefighters were working to put the fire out Monday, officials said.

A helicopter dropped water on the fire Sunday, but National Park Service spokesperson Kathleen Sandt told the New Jersey Herald it had to stop operating after sundown for safety reasons.

Volunteer firefighters carried backpack tanks of water to the top of the 1,526-foot (465-meter) Mount Tammany, Sandt said.

Incident Commander Eric Weber told WFMZ-TV the ground crews operating at night had to contend with difficult terrain.

"It's pretty steep and rugged," Weber said. “It's probably the steepest terrain in the entire state of New Jersey.”