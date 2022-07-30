 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Crash during Pa. motorcycle charity ride sends 8 to hospitals

  • 0
Pennsylvania State Police logo

LEECHBURG, Pa. — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said.

Officials in Westmoreland County's Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for research and treatment of breast cancer.

Chief Duane Fisher told KDKA-TV that arriving officers were told that one rider went down after going around a curve and other bikes coming upon the downed motorcycle were caught up in the crash.

Oklahoma-Vandergrift C&S Ambulance supervisor Monica Stringer told the Tribune-Review that four people with serious to critical injuries were flown to Pittsburgh trauma centers and four others with less severe injuries were taken by ambulance to hospitals.

People are also reading…

A Riding for the Cure Facebook post said everyone involved had received medical attention and asked readers to “please keep those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grain-free dog food under scrutiny

Grain-free dog food under scrutiny

Four years later, the FDA found no firm link between diet and dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). Nor has it rejected such a link, and research is ongoing.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News