COVID-19 coverage safety net has plenty of holes in US

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "Even when I couldn't breathe, that was in the back of my mind the whole time I was there. I was thinking about the hospital bills."

Separately, the federal government has said it will reimburse hospitals that treat uninsured patients for COVID-19. And 78 insurers have waived expenses like deductibles or copayments for individuals covered by their plans, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Many large employers that pay their own health care costs have done the same thing. But these waivers are not universal, and they have limits. Some will expire later this year.

The waivers also may be good only for care sought within an insurer's network of doctors and hospitals.

"If you get any out-of-network care for COVID ... you could be looking at big bills," said Karen Pollitz, a senior fellow with Kaiser.

Even insured patients who wind up at an in-network hospital could get smacked financially. There's no guarantee that every doctor treating that person also is in their insurance network.