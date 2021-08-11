Court tosses ruling against Pennsylvania COVID-19 measures

Because the court sees “no reasonable expectation that they will be reimposed,” he wrote, “the case is over.”

Wolf's spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the administration has no plans to reimpose statewide mitigation measures.

Wolf is instead urging people to get vaccinated, as “there is a correlation between increased vaccination rates and lower COVID-19 case counts,” said Kensinger, who stressed ”the importance of eligible Pennsylvanians getting vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19."

Nearly 64% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jordan also wrote that the court was not ruling on the merits of the plaintiffs’ case. The decision, he wrote, “should not be read as ... indicating a failure to understand that there are real-world consequences flowing from governmental responses to the unprecedented (at least in our lifetime) pandemic we are yet working our way through.”

Philly imposes mask, vaccine mandates

New mask mandates will go into effect at midnight Wednesday in Philadelphia, and new city hires will be required to be vaccinated starting Sept. 1, city officials announced.