Cost of ensuring school safety complicates reopening plans

The district has pushed back its opening day from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10 to make adjustments in a state where cases have been rising. Up to 45% of students are choosing to start the school year by taking classes only remotely, according to Simmons. That should leave enough room for the remaining students to return to classrooms, he said.

Coronavirus aid will be the highest-profile item on the agenda when Congress returns next week, including how much money to make available for school districts.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, has scoffed at the $3 trillion overall aid package Democrats are calling for, but he has said funding education will be a priority.

President Donald Trump has said in recent weeks that schools that don't reopen for full, in-person classes could see federal money reduced.

Congress has already approved more than $3 trillion in aid to address the coronavirus outbreak and economic fallout. That includes $150 billion for states, territories, large local governments and Native American tribes, plus more than $13 billion directed specifically to education.