Coronavirus scams: guard against fraud cures and other cons

To avoid being duped, be super-skeptical. Don't jump on offers that sound too good to be true. Stop and investigate or seek advice from trusted sources.

Some more tips:

—Don't answer your phone unless you know the caller.

"Use your answering machine," Stokes said, and don't call back unfamiliar numbers. If you answer a robocall and are directed to press a number for details on an offer, don't. It's likely a scam.

—Beware "spoof" calls. These falsely ID callers as agencies like the IRS, Social Security Administration or Small Business Administration and tell you to call a number for help getting money. Instead, look up that agency's phone number to check.

"Most of those are phishing scams trying to get your personal or financial information," or get you to pay a fee, said Paul Rodriguez, acting director of the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs.

—Consider the source. Government agencies contact people by mail, NOT by phone, text, social media or email.