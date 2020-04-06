Coronavirus pandemic disrupts Appalachian Trail dreams

With her two kids in college and her parents gone, the Appalachian Trail was home for the time being, and it's where she believed she was safest. Leaving it would mean a cross-country drive exposing her to far more people than she encounters while hiking, she said.

But as more trails closed and communities issued shelter-in-place orders, Selvage decided to throw in the towel for the time being after hiking 470 miles (755 kilometers).

"The closures and general virus fear was changing the vibe of my hike," said Selvage, who started the hike, in part, to experience the culture of trail towns. "I chose to pause to get the full experience when it was less controversial."

Selvage rented an SUV and drove back home to Las Vegas. She slept in the back of the car. Now, she's renting out a room in a friend's house until the all-clear is given to hike again. "I still think I was safer on the trail," Selvage said.

For Eagle and Hall, deciding to stay or go was brutal. The couple debated day after day as they hiked over rocks and waterfalls. They hadn't yet come to terms with their choice when they loaded their backpacks into the trunk of a rental car in Tennessee.

"Even right now, I don't know if we're doing the right thing," Eagle said through tears.