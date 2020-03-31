Coronavirus local and state roundup

The economic slowdown is also expected to have a dramatic effect on tax collections in coming months, promising a difficult budget season for Wolf and the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, a left-leaning organization based in Harrisburg, projected that state revenue could drop by $4.5 billion to $9 billion in the current fiscal year and the next one.

Road, bridge projects resume

PennDOT has resumed work on limited number of highway and bridge projects after a statewide pause.

The state Department of Transportation halted all nonemergency construction work on March 17 to minimize coronavirus exposure for its workers, private contractors and others.

PennDOT said Tuesday that 61 highway and bridge projects considered to be emergencies or of critical importance will be active this week. The agency said it is taking steps to minimize COVID-19 risk, including protocols for social distancing and handling deliveries of materials.

Immigrants released

A federal judge ordered the immediate release of 10 people from civil detention as they await resolution of their immigration cases.