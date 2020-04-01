Coronavirus local and state roundup

CV schedules counselor hours
Cumberland Valley School District has announced office hours for elementary and secondary school counselors to communicate remotely with families and students during the state mandated closure due to the coronavirus.
Counselors will hold office hours from 9 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The exception is Shaull Elementary School. Office hours for that building are 8 to 10 a.m. on Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays and noon to 2 p.m. on Fridays. Additional appointments are available upon request.
Parents are asked to email their child’s school counselor to determine the best mode of communication to address their concern. All school counselors will be available by email from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Office hours are subject to change.
Upper Allen closes parks to groups
Upper Allen Township announced on its website Tuesday that all township parks are closed to all group activities.
The website message says parks will be closed for group activities until further notice, but trails remain open to individuals for walking, running, and cycling.
“At this time our parks will remain accessible to the public, but please:
- Do not gather in groups of more than 10 or get closer than six feet from other people
- Do not touch any surfaces that are likely to be touched by other people
- Refrain from using playground equipment
- Do not participate in activities involving physical contact or sharing of equipment.
Online liquor sales resume
Pennsylvania’s system of state-owned liquor stores, closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, resumed limited online sales Wednesday.
The state’s website is accepting a “controlled number” of daily orders but plans to expand as it develops more capacity. Buyers will be limited to six bottles per order from a list of about 1,000 wine and spirits products, the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced.
Liquor board chairman Tim Holden said he expects the site to be overwhelmed with traffic initially and requested patience.
The state has no plans to reopen its brick-and-mortar liquor stores during the pandemic.
Staff and wire
Postal Service can deliver stamps, supplies
With Cumberland County under a stay-at-home order from Gov. Tom Wolf, some businesses and agencies are reaching out about what residents can still do from the safety of their homes.
The U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday provided tips on how residents can use many postal products and services, most of which are accessible from home.
The Postal Service said residents can buy stamps by visiting usps.com and selecting different stamp denominations, which will then be delivered to homes. Those who do not have a computer can ask the local post office or carrier to bring a Stamps by Mail order form, which residents can complete and mail with a check, and the stamps will be delivered.
Those who want to send packages can order free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes or other package supplies online, or the Postal Service will deliver the items. Mailing labels can be printed online using “Click-N-Ship” on the postal service website.
Packages can also be scheduled to be picked up through the website, where residents can let the post office know where they can find the package, and the carrier will retrieve them when he or she delivers the mail.
2nd inmate contracts virus
A second inmate at a state prison outside Philadelphia has contracted COVID-19, Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel said Wednesday.
The inmate is at the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix in Montgomery County, where another inmate’s positive test prompted the Department of Corrections to impose a systemwide quarantine. The quarantine means that inmates are largely confined to their cells.
Four staffers in the state prison system have also become infected, said Wetzel, who declined to reveal where they work.
He said the corrections department is trying to thin the prison population in an effort to keep the virus from spreading but acknowledged that more needs to be done. The inmate count was reduced by 574 in March out of a statewide population of about 45,000.
Wetzel said the department has identified 12,000 inmates that are considered at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
Short-term rentals shut down
Gov. Tom Wolf added short-term rental properties to its list of businesses ordered to shut down.
Wolf said he acted on complaints from state lawmakers in the Pocono Mountains, who said short-term vacation rentals had been trying to entice travelers from virus hotspots New Jersey and New York.
Wolf’s order closing businesses that are not considered “life sustaining” had exempted all traveler accommodations, including hotels and motels, but language was added this week to prohibit short-term rentals.
Allegheny County releases inmates
The Allegheny County jail said it released more than 600 inmates in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.
From March 16 through Tuesday afternoon, the jail released 622 inmates, part of a collaboration with judges, prosecutors and others in the court system to thin the population, according to Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs. The effort has resulted in a 25% decline in the jail’s inmate count, to more than 1,800.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania cited Allegheny County as a model in asking the state Supreme Court to order the release of some inmates from county jails statewide.
The ACLU said in a petition this week that tight inmate quarters, a lack of sanitation, and a limited ability to treat and quarantine people suspected of having COVID-19 presents an “extraordinary public health risk” to inmates, staff and surrounding communities.
In response, the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association said prosecutors and local courts are already “taking measured, individualized approaches” to COVID-19 and jail populations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.