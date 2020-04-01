Coronavirus local and state roundup

The U.S. Postal Service on Wednesday provided tips on how residents can use many postal products and services, most of which are accessible from home.

The Postal Service said residents can buy stamps by visiting usps.com and selecting different stamp denominations, which will then be delivered to homes. Those who do not have a computer can ask the local post office or carrier to bring a Stamps by Mail order form, which residents can complete and mail with a check, and the stamps will be delivered.

Those who want to send packages can order free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes or other package supplies online, or the Postal Service will deliver the items. Mailing labels can be printed online using “Click-N-Ship” on the postal service website.

Packages can also be scheduled to be picked up through the website, where residents can let the post office know where they can find the package, and the carrier will retrieve them when he or she delivers the mail.

2nd inmate contracts virus

A second inmate at a state prison outside Philadelphia has contracted COVID-19, Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel said Wednesday.